Best Kayle Builds And Gameplay Tips In ‘League Of Legends: Wild Rift’

Kayle is one of “League Of Legends'” most terrifying late-game heroes. In return for a dismal early laning phase, her nature as a hypercarry allows her to outscale foes in the later stages of the game. She’s best defined as a ticking time bomb who, if she obtains all of her equipment and level-related bonuses, can ensure victory for her side.

In “Wild Rift,” here’s a quick rundown of how to play Kayle, as well as some beginner-friendly equipment.

Kayle’s Gameplay

Surviving the early-mid game stages should be your major concern when playing as Kayle. Kayle is incredibly weak at the start of every match, so don’t expect to earn early kills.

Kayle’s auto attacks acquire extra bonuses as she levels up, such as greater attack speed, range, and a wide area of effect. Because basic attack is her finest damage tool, the rest of her talents are simply geared to support her ability to hit adversaries with it.

Until Kayle reaches her first evolution, concentrate on slaying minions and gaining assists. Players can then try to earn kills or join team fights as an effective fighter after receiving her first full item.

At Level 15, Kayle becomes an absolute beast with 3-4 completed items. She’ll be able to outduel practically everyone (including tanks and assassins), and if she survives every encounter, she’ll be able to end a game on her alone. Collaborate with your teammates and choose good engagements until the hostile Nexus is defeated.

Items to Consider Due to her nature as a hybrid damage dealer, Kayle’s loadout will be quite pricey and will include attack speed, AD, and AP. Try out the following build and tweak it to suit your needs: Prioritize increasing your AP and attack speed before moving on to crit or lifesteal items before the mid-game. Then, depending on the other team’s composition, focus on more crit items or AP.

Max Radiant Blast and Celestial Blessing come after Starfire Spellblade. For optimum effect, use Starfire Spellblade on low-health foes, such as last-hitting minions or opposing champions.