Best Hunter Exotics For The Crucible In ‘Destiny 2′ PvP Guide

For a variety of reasons, the Hunter class in “Destiny 2” remains dominant inside the Crucible. They can use a multitude of exotic armor components, as well as the Dodge ability, to make them extremely difficult to duel against.

Although ability remains the most important component in determining whether or not a Crucible match is won, equipment can make a significant difference between players. Having an extra perk or two can help players win more of their matches.

Hunters can employ the following extremely helpful exotic gear in the Crucible.

Bakris’ Mask

This helmet transforms Dodge into a fast-moving phase shift that can greatly confuse opponents. The Mask of Bakris can be a lot of fun for players who like to win games by deception, but it comes at the cost of a longer Dodge cooldown.

Unfortunately, this can only be used with the Stasis subclass and associated arc damage buff in PvP once evading is disabled.

Shadow of the Dragon

This unusual chest ornament is worn by a lot of Hunters, and for good reason. Players benefit from a significant increase in movement speed and weapon handling, as well as the ability to reload all loaded weapons when ducking in Dragon’s Shadow.

This is particularly handy for those that prefer to employ shotguns as secondary weapons. Even the sluggishest shotguns can draw exceptionally rapidly because to the enhanced handling speed, while also receiving some extra movement speed to assist close the distance faster.

Crown of Wormhusk

Wormhusk, another dodge-focused exotic, heals Hunters after they use Dodge. This effect is straightforward yet extremely effective in the proper hands, as it can give other players a false sense of security. To ensure an easy kill, good players will know when to retreat, heal with Wormhusk, then counter-push the enemy.

St0mp-EE5

St0mp-EE5 is a no-brainer for players who wish to make the most of the Revenant subclass in “Season of the Lost,” given Shatterdive’s current meta domination. Hunters will be able to jump higher, slide for longer, and run quicker with these pants on.

With High Jump, a St0mp-EE5 Revenant can acquire enough height for an effect Shatterdive combination. Other subclasses can benefit from enhanced mobility as well, since it can be utilised to perform smart outplays against aggressive opponents.