Best Friendzy Event in ‘Fortnite’: Reward List, End Date, and How to Earn Points

“Best Friendzy,” a brand-new way to acquire extra aesthetic goodies in Fortnite, has now started and will run until the end of Chapter 2, Season 7.

This website has put out a guide to help you understand how it works.

How to Get Points by Playing “Best Friendzy”

The new event allows you to earn points by playing with someone from your in-game friends list for as long as feasible.

Each of you will get a point for every 10 minutes you spend with your partner in Fortnite’s battle royale mode (whether in duos, trios, or squad matches). You don’t have to achieve anything special or even do exceptionally well in the game; all you have to do is play together.

These points can also be earned in the creative center, albeit you’ll only get six each day from this option (with the cap resetting daily at midnight ET).

Finally, you can turn on a “daily bonus,” which is a special multiplier that will triple the number of points you earn for up to an hour.

List of “Best Friendzy” Rewards

By participating in the “Best Friendzy” event, you can now unlock four cosmetic rewards.

First, there’s the “Outer Space Handshake” emoji, which you can get after earning three points. The “Invasion Remix Track” lobby soundtrack will be unlocked next, followed by the “Life’s a Beach” weapon wrap, and finally the “Aquari-Axe” harvesting tool.

The following are the unlock criteria for each of these:

3 Points for the Outer Space Handshake Emoticon Invasion 10 Points for the Remix Track Wrapping Life in a Beach Weapon: 20 Points 50 points for the Aquari-Axe Tool.

Once you’ve satisfied the unlock criterion for these cosmetics, they’ll be automatically put to your item locker.

For the time being, the awards may only be obtained through the “Best Friendzy” event. They may, however, become available through alternate means in the future, according to Epic Games’ official FAQ section.

How to Participate in the “Best Friendzy” Event

To begin earning points through the “Best Friendzy” event, go to the Epic Games website and register (for free) on the appropriate page. Once. This is a condensed version of the information.