Best Exotic Weapons To Buy From The Kiosk In ‘Destiny 2’

Since the release of “Beyond Light,” a large portion of “Destiny 2’s” exotic weapon arsenal has been locked away in the Monument to Lost Lights, which is effectively a new store where players can get exotics of their choice.

This kiosk eliminates the randomness of Xur’s inventory refresh by allowing users to select the exact item they want. This, however, comes at the expense of some extremely rare or expensive materials. As a result, choosing the correct exotic necessitates research.

Here are some of the coolest exotic weapons available in “Destiny 2’s” Monument to Lost Lights.

Spades (Ace)

This hand cannon with a rotational speed of 140 RPM is undoubtedly the most adaptable in its class. The Ace of Spades has a long range for a revolver, and its Kill Clip perk, combined with Funeral Pyre once mastered, making it an ideal pick for both PvP and PvE.

Jotunn

The Jotunn distinguishes out among the various exotic fusion rifles as one of the finest for practically any content in the game. This weapon has a high damage output and may be utilized effectively in PvP due to its tracking projectiles. The slower charge rate of this fusion gun, however, makes it more dangerous to use than the others.

Witherhoard

Because of its tremendous burst damage and damage-over-time effect, this kinetic grenade launcher is capable of destroying powerful adversaries in endgame PvE activity. Witherhoard may be used well in the Crucible by skilled players, but it shines brightest in Gambit.

The Worm’s Whisper

Players will only be able to obtain this obscenely powerful sniper rifle from the exotic kiosk now that Io has been removed. White Nail, the weapon’s unique perk, automatically replenishes the magazine after every third consecutive precision hit on foes, thereby providing players a limitless ammo sniper rifle that may be fired as long as critical hits are achieved.

Perfected Outbreak

Due to its great accuracy and ability to create swarms of nanites that chase after close foes, this weapon was considered one of the best exotic pulse rifles for PvP. It’s also a good pick for PvE because it causes additional damage to targets based on how many nanites they have hooked to them.