Best DPS Weapons And Skills For ‘New World’ Builds

Each weapon type in “New World” can inflict decent damage, but for players who want to push their builds to the maximum, there are particular setups targeted toward dishing out the most DPS.

The structures in “New World” are extremely adaptable. Active skills are determined by the weapons that players carry, each of which can be further specialized through their own skill trees. These skill trees contain passive and active bonuses that can dramatically boost a player’s combat effectiveness, making it ideal to level with only one or two weapons.

For the PvE and PvP modes of “New World,” here are some of the top DPS-focused weapons and skills for players to pick from.

Muskets

When it comes to raw damage output, this weapon is one of the more popular choices for ranged-weapon users in “New World’s” PvP. With full health, it can inflict a staggering amount of damage on enemy players, and it can hold its own in protracted skirmishes as long as the musketeer stays at a safe distance.

Power Shot is an excellent choice for dealing high burst damage, and it works well with Onyx gems and talents that increase damage to full-health opponents. Meanwhile, Powder Burn is a good choice for applying pressure to foes while also inflicting a burn effect on them.

Due of their rapid mobility, the musket and rapiers go well together. However, because muskets lack area of effect attacks, this weapon is better paired with a spear in PvE.

Hammers and Greataxes

Because of their AoE and crowd control strikes, these heavy weapons are fantastic in dungeons. They can demolish groups of opponents. With Reap or Maelstrom, the greataxe can pull foes in close before unleashing Execute or Whirlwind. Meanwhile, the hammer can use Wrecking Ball and Shockwave to keep adversaries immobilized before pummeling them with Mighty Gavel.

Players can find considerable value in the sheer damage output that these weapons give, despite their slow swing speed. They’re not bad in PvP either, with numerous players breaking through frontlines with greataxes and hammers.

Hatchets

The hatchet is a quick-attacking weapon with the Berserk ability, which increases weapon damage by 20%. In both PvE and PvP, this skill alone makes the weapon a fantastic DPS option.

The hatchet can also be used as a throwing weapon by players. Players can use the Aimed Throw skill to carefully aim their hatchets at the target. Brief News from Washington Newsday.