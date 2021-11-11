Best Caitlyn Builds And Tips In ‘League Of Legends Wild Rift’

Sheriff of Piltover excels at pelting adversaries with basic strikes from afar while keeping targets rooted in place with traps in “League of Legends: Wild Rift.” Caitlyn, like Ashe, thrives on the backline, and while she can’t initiate fights, she’s more than capable of handling herself when teams come to blows.

Caitlyn is a simple character to play, but the top players need be familiar with every facet of her equipment in order to get the most out of her. For Caitlyn in “Wild Rift,” here are some advice and build suggestions. Caitlyn Creates “Wild Rift” Caitlyn should be built primarily with the AD, attack speed, and crit chance combo that many other marksman-type champions use as a long-range marksman with a significant dependence on auto-attacks.

Players should ideally have both the Rapidfire Cannon and the Statikk Shiv on Caitlyn, but which one to get first depends on the player’s preferred strategy. Statikk Shiv thrives at inflicting AoE damage, whereas Rapidfire Cannon shines at poking and battling.

If the enemy team is largely made up of squishy targets, Bloodthirster can be used as a lifesteal option. If no one else is available to deal with high-HP targets, Blade of the Ruined King is a viable alternative.

Purchase flat Armor Penetration goods like Ghostblade and Duskblade, as well as high AD items like Bloodthirster and Infinity Edge, for an interesting off-meta build. This will increase Caitlyn’s ultimate ability’s damage and give her the capacity to kill squishy enemies in a single hit.

Caitlyn’s playstyle is centered on scoring hits with her Headshot passive in order to provide large burst damage to enemies. When targets are hit by either her traps or her net, Headshot is triggered once every seven auto-attacks.

Caitlyn should focus on collecting minion kills early in the game while poking adversaries with her first ability and basic strikes. Focus on laying as many traps as possible during fights to limit the enemy’s movement once the game starts to pick up.

One excellent combo is to use the 90-Caliber Net to knock down an enemy and then follow up with Piltover Peacemaker. Finish the combo with an Ace in the Hole to secure the kill if the situation allows.