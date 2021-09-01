Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Because restocks of the ordinary Xbox Series X are scarce, your best hope for getting your hands on Microsoft’s next-gen hardware is to try to snag one of the limited-edition Halo Infinite consoles.

Unfortunately, these units are now in high demand. It has even been alleged that scalpers are selling it for far more than $1,000 on eBay. Even so, if you look in the appropriate areas, there’s a chance you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

The most recent replenishment information for the Xbox Series X and Series S may be seen below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy has yet to distribute its batch of Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, despite the fact that most other retailers have sold out.

Pre-orders are expected to go live any day now, according to the product website, which now states “coming soon.” After all, Best Buy is already behind the curve, as every other retailer sold out of the system nearly as soon as it was revealed.

The custom tailored console will cost $549.99 and come with a copy of Halo Infinite as well as a controller to match.

In the interim, Best Buy has a number of low-cost Xbox Series S packages available.

Check for Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy and Walmart. Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy and Walmart

Walmart replenished the Xbox Series X twice last week, in an incredibly rare move. The drops even happened on consecutive days. The first resupply took place on August 25th, while the second took place the next evening.

This was a rare occurrence for Walmart, as the retailer usually restocks every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Although it is unlikely that they will arrange another drop this week, keep an eye on their website around September 2 in case they do.

Xbox Series X resupply status at Walmart Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock status

Microsoft’s official storefront launched new Xbox Series X units shortly after we published our last update.

The console was offered for a limited time at its recommended retail price of $499, however it rapidly sold out. Also out of stock is the Halo Infinite edition.

On the plus side, you can still attempt to register for. This is a condensed version of the information.