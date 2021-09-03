Best Buy, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Restocks of the Xbox Series X have been scarce recently, and with the week coming to a close, it’s becoming increasingly doubtful that there will be any last-minute surprises.

There is, however, one merchant who has yet to deliver its batch of limited edition Halo Infinite consoles, so there is yet hope.

The most recent replenishment information for the Xbox Series X and Series S may be seen below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy is the only major shop in the United States that has yet to get its Halo Infinite Xbox Series X devices.

The product page for the item, which is now marked as “coming soon,” is scheduled to go live any day now. If you’re interested, the specifically designed Xbox costs $549.99 and includes a copy of Halo Infinite as well as a controller with a distinctive pattern.

Follow dedicated Twitter accounts like @XboxStockAlerts, @GYXdeals, and @mattswider to get notified as soon as the Best Buy product page is updated.

Last week, Walmart managed to resupply the Xbox Series X on two separate days.

Given the near proximity of these drops, it’s no surprise that the merchant has been rather quiet in recent days. It will almost certainly require more time to refill inventories and prepare distribution locations.

Walmart restocks every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, as a general rule. With that in mind, their next drop is anticipated to happen on September 9th in the afternoon.

On Thursday, September 2, Microsoft’s official storefront introduced new Xbox Series X consoles. The console was briefly available for its regular price of $499, however as multiple Twitter users pointed out, this replenishment was quite brief.

Fortunately, there is still a method to receive an Xbox from Microsoft by volunteering to participate in their “Console Purchase” program. Here are more detailed instructions on how to achieve this.

Microsoft’s Store has a resupply of the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Restock at Target

Because Target no longer coordinates nationwide drops, it’s become much more difficult to forecast when they’ll happen. This is a condensed version of the information.