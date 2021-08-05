Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Supplies of the Xbox Series X are still scarce, but we should start seeing some movement at Best Buy in the near future. Otherwise, the Xbox Series S, which is less powerful, is available at a few locations across the country.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy, according to dependable tracker Matt Swider (whose projections are typically correct), is the most likely possibility for an Xbox Series X refill this week.

Best Buy has been selling the Xbox on a weekly basis recently, which is significantly more frequent than anywhere else. Unfortunately, because the resupply pattern can fluctuate, it’s difficult to predict precisely when the console will be available.

While the exact date is unknown, Swider notes that Best Buy normally conducts restocks between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, so you can at least limit it down to daylight hours.

Consider following Swider (@mattswider) and fellow restock tracker @GYXdeals on Twitter to get notified when Best Buy releases more PS5 units.

Check for Xbox Series X restock at Best Buy and Walmart.

Last week, Walmart had a brief replenishment, but any advertised Xbox units had sold out extremely quickly.

You can still get the console from the website if you’re willing to buy it from a third-party reseller, but you’ll have to pay a higher price in this case.

Many second-hand Xbox Series X machines sold at Walmart, for example, cost more than $850 (without peripherals or games), and even the less expensive Series S model may be purchased for an excessive $389.95.

There is no news on when the next official Walmart resupply will take place, but it will always be on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Antonline Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is now out of stock at Antonline, but the less powerful Series S is available in a variety of configurations. If you don't mind the lesser specs and the lack of a disc drive, this is a good option.