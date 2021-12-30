Best Ammo Types For Assault Rifle Calibers in ‘Escape From Tarkov’

If players want to improve their offensive powers, good ammunition is likely the most crucial item to seek for. Even the strongest guns with the most complex accessories will be useless if players are utilizing inferior ammunition.

While many munitions are good against scavs, if players wish to properly defend themselves against raiders, bosses, or their fellow PMCs, they should only employ top-tier ammo. Here’s a quick rundown of the best ammo for the game’s most popular weapon: assault rifles.

Though they are uncommon, 5.45x39mmPPBS bullets may easily pierce Class 6 armor. The 7N40 has nearly the same penetration as the 7N30, but it has a recoil reduction modification, making it ideal for full-auto shooting.

Although the BS and BT rounds are weaker, they may still pierce thick armor with relative ease. These are also rather abundant in the Reserves map’s mess rooms surrounding the chopper.

5.56x45mm

Both A1 round variations penetrate Class 6 armor to some extent, however the M885 variant has stronger punch, while the M886 has a tracer effect for precise aim corrections. These rounds, on the other hand, may be a little scarce.

7.62x39mm

These three variations are the only ones in their caliber having Class 6 armor-piercing capabilities. The MAI-AP bullets have the best penetration of the three, while the PS rounds do more damage to flesh.

7.62x51mm

The M80 model has the worst Class 6 penetration, but it is also the most common; M80s can be purchased from Peacekeeper if they have earned level 2 respect with him.

The M61 and M993 types of assault rifles have the highest AP values, but they significantly increase weapon recoil, making the caliber even more difficult to control when firing.

9x39mm

Although all 9x39mm variations are efficient against Class 6 armor, the SPP gs is the best balanced of the bunch. The best armor penetration comes at the cost of a large increase in recoil with BP bullets.

Blackout (.300)

Unfortunately, they are the only AP rounds available for this caliber, which could make battling heavy armor difficult.

12.7x55mm

The 12.7x55mm STs-130 bullets, like the.300 Blackout, have relatively limited AP capabilities. P12Bs can pierce Class 6 armor to a limited extent, and because they’re subsonic, they’ll be more difficult to utilize at long range due to their slow maximum velocity.