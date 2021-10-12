Ben Godfrey has issued a warning about Everton’s defensive situation.

Alan Stubbs believes Ben Godfrey has the potential to become Everton’s first choice centre-back, but warns that his versatility could work against him.

Godfrey has played throughout the back four for the Blues since his £20 million arrival from Norwich City last October, with extended periods as an auxiliary full-back on both flanks.

While the York-born defender has been delighted to slot in when needed, first for Carlo Ancelotti and now for Rafa Benitez, he still views himself as a centre-back. Former Everton captain Stubbs believes the 23-year-old should be playing there.

“It’s an area (central defense) where past managers have looked at it because it needs improving,” he told The Washington Newsday, “but the players they have currently are all quite diverse and there aren’t really two identical.”

“Ben Godfrey, in my opinion, will be the finest of them all, and it will come down to him and one person at some time.”

“He has wonderful traits to be very good once he has more experience, but the one thing you need as a defender is experience because it helps you progress so much.”

“It’s excellent that he can do that,” Stubbs said of Godfrey’s ability to step in at fullback. “However, while being able to play in a few places is good for the manager, it doesn’t always help the individual.”

“Hopefully they can get Seamus (Coleman) back in shape and get Godfrey a nice run of games in that center spot because, as everyone knows, versatility can be your weakness.”

Stubbs, who turned 50 last week, is looking forward to Everton’s forthcoming match against West Ham United, but confessed it will be strange to witness his former boss David Moyes plotting the Blues’ demise while old nemesis Benitez is in control of the visitors at Goodison Park.

“I believe that will be quite strange for both managers,” he added. They might have to peek behind them to be sure they’re in the correct dugout!”