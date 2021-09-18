Ben Godfrey discusses Rafa Bentiez’s Everton relationship and admits to Rio Ferdinand.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has spoken out about his strong friendship with Rio Ferdinand and his experiences under Rafa Benitez.

Carlo Ancelotti bought Godfrey from Norwich City last summer, and the 23-year-old has immediately established himself as a fan favorite at Goodison Park.

The centre-back has already spoken about Ferdinand, describing the impact the former Manchester United and England defender has had on his brief professional career.

Godfrey’s agent, New Era Global, employs Ferdinand as a consultant, which means the now-BT Sport pundit is always available for advise.

Godfrey told the Daily Star, “There aren’t many finer mentors for a young defender to have.” “He could be doing a million other things, yet he takes the time to go over my clips with me, and he constantly tells me to call him.

“He’s simply a text away if I’m watching my clips and see something I need to go over. With his expertise of the game and what he has accomplished, I am able to absorb a lot of information from him. I’m going to have to keep using him.”

Rafa Benitez took over as Everton manager in the summer when Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid.

Because of his history with Liverpool, Benitez’s selection was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, the Spaniard led the Anfield team to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Godfrey is expecting to shine at centre-back under Benitez this season after excelling under Ancelotti last season.

“At the moment, everyone has bought into his ideas and philosophy; it’s never easy for a manager to come in and just have pre-season to get across the way he wants us to play,” he remarked.

“It’s not easy, but he’s done an incredible job; we’ve gotten off to a good start, it’s a long season, and he’s also taking time to coach me, which I’ve appreciated.

“Having him as a coach is huge since he’s worked with good players and won championships himself. Every day, I’m learning something new.”

