Before the burial, scrambler bikers ride out as a ‘tribute’ to the dead father.

Before his funeral, a procession of scrambler bikes and cars rode out in ‘tribute’ to a killed father.

On the afternoon of September 22, James Richards’ body was discovered in a tunnel between properties on Woodbine Street and Harebell Street in north Liverpool.

On suspicion of his murder, three men and a woman have been questioned. There have been no charges filed.

As the covid situation worsens, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a press conference.

Mr Richards, 33, is believed to have been the victim of a targeted attack that occurred somewhere other than the alley where he was discovered, according to detectives.

As they made their way to Mr Richards’ funeral this morning, police received complaints of a number of scrambler bikes being driven dangerously in the Kensington area.

The scramblers, some of whom ascended pavements, were described to be “intimidating” by some residents in the vicinity.

Two guys, 32 and 44 years old, were arrested. A car and two off-road motorcycles were also seized.

Scramblers and motorcycles gathered at the traffic signals outside the McDonalds in Kensington, according to cell phone footage.

Two scramblers were seen on a portion of pavement at the intersection, followed by a long procession that was followed by a number of cars, according to the clip.

All of the motorcyclists and automobile passengers looked to be wearing black clothing.

At roughly 8.20 a.m. today, a parade of motorcycles and cars passed through the Sheil Road and Prescot Road intersection.

RIP Jim was emblazoned on the back of a hoodie worn by one of the scrambler biker riders.

“We detained two individuals and seized two scrambler bikes and a car while dealing with off-road and electric bike incidents in Kensington earlier today, Wednesday 20 October,” a police spokesman said.

“At approximately 8.20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Kensington and Picton in response to allegations of bikes being ridden dangerously in the vicinity, including pedestrianized areas, and causing traffic congestion.”

“It’s thought that the cyclists were assembling ahead of a nearby burial.”

“Two guys, 32 and 44 years old, were arrested and two off-road motorcycles were seized.

“A 32-year-old Anfield man was arrested on suspicion of hazardous driving, producing a public nuisance, and driving without insurance or in violation of a.

“The summary comes to an end.”