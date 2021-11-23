Before stabbing a buddy 18 times, a woman told a “sinister joke.”

“I could kill you all,” a nursery worker allegedly ‘joked’ before stabbing her ‘best buddy’ 18 times.

Lauren Walsh stabbed Kelsey Anne Gielinck and her boyfriend, Wesley Pemberton, several times.

After Miss Gielinck found her bank card had been stolen, prosecutors claim she assaulted “without warning.”

According to police, Walsh had grabbed the victim’s card and used it at Home Bargains and Tesco without the victim’s knowledge.

Walsh, of West Derby’s Packenham Road, admits to stealing and injuring both victims with the purpose to cause serious bodily damage.

However, the 22-year-old denies attempting to murder the couple on April 14 at their Old Swan house on Southgate Road.

Miss Gielinck was injured in the nose, face, chest, body, and stomach, as well as having tendons in her right hand severed.

A recording of the victim being interviewed by police on April 29 was shown to jurors at Liverpool Crown Court today.

She explained how she and Walsh became fast friends after they both started working at the same nursery in 2018.

“She had like a gold heart…. we were like sisters, we were like the same person,” Miss Gielinck recalled.

When her bank informed her that someone had attempted to spend £400 on her debit card and that £144 had been spent on it at two stores in Old Swan, the mother stated she didn’t assume Walsh was involved.

Miss Gielinck said she wrote on Facebook that she’d been “scammed,” and Walsh messaged her on Snapchat, saying, “Oh my God, that’s so horrible,” before showing up at her house at noon.

The woman claimed she contacted the police, who recommended her to contact the two businesses and see whether they had any surveillance cameras.

Miss Gielinck stated that her boyfriend came home around 3 p.m. and went upstairs.

She recalled sitting on her sofa, looking through social media on her phone, when Walsh approached her, tapped her on the chest with a knife, and said, “You killed my nan.”

Walsh then revealed to police that Miss Gielinck didn’t know her nan, who is still alive, according to the jury.

Before Walsh stabbed her in the nose, the victim said she said, “Oh what are you doing?” and stood up.

“Summary concludes,” says Miss.