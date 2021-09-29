Before losing her baby son, the mother pleaded for a scan.

After losing her daughter, a distraught mother has revealed her pain and sadness, claiming that doctors “refused to provide her a scan.”

Emma Hughes alleges she hurried to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital on Wednesday, August 11 with bleeding and cramps.

Emma, 33, alleges she expressed her concerns to hospital professionals, but was told there was “no sense” in her getting a scan because she already had one scheduled for two weeks.

According to the Birmingham Mail, she also believes she was at risk of having a low-lying placenta.

“I stressed that I couldn’t bleed because we may both die if I did, but they refused to give me a scan because I had one coming up in two weeks and stated there was no point,” Emma added.

“I informed them what was going on, and I was getting tense as well.

“They told it was Braxton-Hicks and that I was fine because it wasn’t new blood.

“Obviously, my concern was how long had it been going on if it wasn’t fresh?”

Emma returned to the hospital on Saturday, August 21, with new concerns — two days before her planned scan.

This time, she was given an ultrasound scan, and the results revealed that her baby had no heartbeat.

The next day, she gave birth to her son Jaziah through C-section.

Emma claims she bled profusely and had a blood transfusion during the treatment.

Jaziah was born on Rainbow Baby Day, which was particularly emotional for Emma and her partner Dwayne because they had previously lost a baby at 12 weeks in 2019.

Jaziah could have been saved, according to the stay-at-home mom, if she had received a scan when she presented with bleeding.

“The stress and grief I felt after it happened was horrific because I hated myself for not doing more,” she continued.

“I told myself I should have demanded a scan, but when professionals tell you the same thing again and over, you assume you’re being paranoid.

“Because they’re professionals and say it’ll be fine, you believe them and pay attention.

“When they told us there was no heartbeat, two persons scanned us, and one said they would have seen if I had been scanned before.”

