Because of this newly discovered content, ‘Cyberpunk 2077′ may pose a threat to ‘GTA Online.’

According to recent datamining activity, CD Projekt Red could yet release the aborted “Cyberpunk 2077” project multiplayer campaign and additional DLCs.

Last week, “Cyberpunk 2077” received Update 1.3, which included almost 40 GB of new content. According to Tyler McVicker, a dataminer and content developer, the most recent update, which is the game’s biggest patch yet, has made significant modifications to “Cyberpunk 2077” and its engine.

New references to expansions and multiplayer features have been discovered after datamining the game’s executable file. At least two game expansions are now listed on the game’s files, according to the dataminer.

There’s also a mention of “multiplayer gyms,” as well as other exams. Furthermore, the dataminer discovered a reference to a “ancient multiplayer” mode, which could link back to CD Projekt Red’s initial intention for the game.

Unfortunately, the game developer has not confirmed any of the information obtained by the dataminer.

It’s possible that these references are completely meaningless.

However, there is a good probability that they will turn the game around after its disastrous start. The developers may be able to buy time by releasing the game’s multiplayer option.

When “Cyberpunk 2077” was first unveiled, the game developer also revealed its multiplayer plans. Unfortunately, as the game approached its formal release, the mode was scrapped.

CD Projekt Red released a revised roadmap in March that made no mention of online modes or enhancements. Rather than discussing a separate multiplayer feature for the game, CDPR mentioned working on integrating multiplayer into the core game.

Until a job posting was uncovered in June, there was very little information about it. The job description implied that the game developer was working on the multiplayer features of the game.

Dataminers found the first unofficial details of the previously planned multiplayer modes in January. They discovered references to Deathmatch and Heists multiplayer modes on the game’s executable file at the time.

Unfortunately, while these details are intriguing, they are not yet confirmed. CD Projekt Red has yet to clarify whether or not multiplayer modes and expansions for “Cyberpunk 2077” will be released.