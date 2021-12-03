Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has issued a Champions League warning to Liverpool.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has issued a warning to Liverpool and the rest of the Champions League’s remaining teams.

After five wins from their first five matches, the Bundesliga heavyweights, like Liverpool, have already qualified for the next round of the competition.

Bayern, who were drawn in a group with Barcelona, Benfica, and Dynamo Kiev, have made a joke of their opponents, scoring 19 goals and surrendering only three.

Robert Lewandowski, the team’s equal leading scorer in the Champions League with nine goals, has been at the heart of the team’s success in Europe.

Many believed the Polish international was unlucky not to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday evening, after another successful season as Bayern’s captain.

Rather than dwelling on the fact that they were beaten by Lionel Messi, Muller claims Julian Nagelsmann’s team would exploit Lewandowski’s sadness to show the world ‘what German football has to offer.’

“The presentation of the Ballon d’Or was obviously a letdown from a Bavarian, Polish, and even German point of view,” he said on his LinkedIn profile.

“This is also a great motivator for me to balance everything in order to bring the Champions League back to Munich and show the rest of the world what’s going on.”

“And, above all, what Germany has to offer in terms of football.” We’ll have another chance to do so next Wednesday when we play Barcelona in the Champions League. Let’s get to work!” Liverpool cannot be paired against Bayern in the round of 16 because both teams advanced as group winners.

During the 2018-19 season, the two sides met at this stage of the competition, with Jurgen Klopp’s side going on to win their sixth European Cup by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Should both teams advance to the last eight, a quarter-final matchup between Bayern and Liverpool cannot be ruled out.