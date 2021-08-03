‘Battlefield V’ is now available for free; here’s how to get it.

Following up on its earlier “Battlefield 1” offer a few weeks ago, Amazon’s Prime Gaming is delivering on its promise to give “Battlefield V” away for free.

Subscribers to Prime Gaming can grab their free copy of “Battlefield V” by going to the Prime Gaming website and claiming the game there. Users will receive a 20-character redeemable code for Origin, EA’s dedicated game store and launcher, as a result of this.

Create an Origin account first, then download the client from the Origin website if you don’t already have one.

Start the Origin client and go to the “My Game Library” section on the left side of the UI once the game code has been claimed. Click the Add A Game button in the upper right corner of the Game Library and paste the game code into the supplied area.

The game “Battlefield V” should then be available to download from the Game Library.

Non-Prime Gaming subscribers can get “Battlefield V” for free by creating an account and taking advantage of the free seven-day trial offered to new users.

All users will receive the same privileges and benefits as subscribers, including Twitch Prime access, free loot for games like “Genshin Impact” and “Valorant,” and more.

This trial can be stopped at any moment, and for those who don’t want to be charged mistakenly, Amazon’s Prime Video website has an automatic canceling tool.

Sign in to the Prime Video website and go to the Account & Settings page to cancel the subscription’s auto-renewal feature. Select the “End on [date]” option from the “End Membership” button beside the Prime Video banner. At the end of the free trial time, this will immediately cancel the subscription.

Despite a public relations nightmare prior to launch and a problematic post-launch update cycle, “Battlefield V” continues to attract a sizable audience on PC, with Steam Charts recording a peak of around 30,000 concurrent players in the last 30 days on Steam alone. This number is likely to skyrocket, similar to how the player population of “Battlefield 1” skyrocketed after Amazon gave it away for free.