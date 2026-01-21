Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for urgent action from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to implement a ban on social media use for children under 16, highlighting growing concerns over the mental health of young people. The outspoken politician accused the Labour government of procrastinating, arguing that the delay in introducing such a measure was detrimental to child welfare.

Badenoch, in a sharp op-ed, criticized the government’s reluctance to act, emphasizing that waiting for more evidence before making a decision was a failure of leadership. Drawing comparisons to the Australian model, she argued that the issue should not be seen as merely a matter of technology but one of child protection, likening the influence of social media algorithms to harmful substances like alcohol and gambling.

The “Anxiety Generation”

Referring to today’s youth as the “Anxiety Generation,” Badenoch warned that children’s ability to focus was deteriorating as a result of unrestricted social media access. She placed the blame on smartphones, which she argued were now as addictive and damaging as cigarettes, unregulated and widespread in their influence on young minds.

The proposal Badenoch champions is a strict legal ban on social media for anyone under 16, with no exceptions or parental consent loopholes. In her view, delaying such a ban could have long-term consequences for the nation’s youth.

Politically, Badenoch’s push to force Starmer’s hand on the issue has positioned her as a leader on family values within the Conservative Party. This has left Starmer with little room to maneuver, as he must either adopt her stance or risk appearing soft on child safety. By taking a hardline position, Badenoch is aiming to outflank Labour on a key issue, one that resonates with many voters concerned about their children’s well-being.

A Global Debate

The debate over children’s access to social media is not confined to the UK. In Kenya, the rapid rise of platforms like TikTok and Instagram among teenagers has raised similar concerns. Parents are increasingly worried about the risks of cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, and the erosion of local values. Although Kenya has not yet called for a total ban, the country’s Communications Authority has suggested that tighter regulations may be forthcoming.

If the UK moves forward with the ban, it could set a precedent that may influence other nations, particularly in Africa, where the digital landscape is rapidly evolving. Kenya must act swiftly to establish its own boundaries in the digital world before foreign algorithms further shape its youth.

Badenoch’s firm stance, urging the government to “just get on with it,” resonates with many parents who are frustrated by the lack of action. With the experiment of providing children with unlimited access to social media failing, the political battle in the UK has become the opening salvo in a global effort to safeguard the mental health and attention of future generations.