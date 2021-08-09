Back 4 Blood Beta Guide: Veteran Difficulty Tips and Tricks

The complete public open beta for “Back 4 Blood” is set to begin this week, and if the early access test gamers have said anything, it’s that the game is far harder than imagined.

Playing “Back 4 Blood” on the default Survivor difficulty in the beta isn’t particularly difficult. Veteran mode, on the other hand, is a significantly more tough difficulty level that may seriously test even the most organized teams during their first few runs.

Despite the fact that “Back 4 Blood” is the most direct spiritual successor to “Left 4 Dead,” the game plays drastically differently. So much so that the normal survival strategies for the latter will not always apply to the former. In order to survive the harsher difficulties, players will have to adjust to the new mechanics.

Here are a few pointers on how to play “Back 4 Blood” on Veteran difficulty without dying too much.

Keep in Mind The Friendly Fire Damage Veteran difficulty increases the damage dealt to other players, making friendly fire considerably more punitive. Always keep an eye on teammates’ positions to avoid mistakenly firing at them, and avoid standing or walking into the line of fire when the hordes rush in.

Ammunition Management Unlike in “Left 4 Dead,” ammunition is divided into categories based on the weapon type. Not only will this make ammo RNG-dependent, but it will also penalize groups that utilize four of the same primary weapon types, forcing them to share ammo among themselves.

To lessen the pressure on ammo, have each team member armed with a variety of weapons and share any unused ammo with those who may require it.

Aim for Weakspots Although the special zombies in “Back 4 Blood” are far more durable than those in “Left 4 Dead,” they all have glowing weakspots that can be exploited. Always endeavor to achieve this as much as possible and find strategies to get there.

The Tallboy, for example, is best battled with two people: one person lures the zombie from the front, while the other moves to the back to aim at its revealed weakspot.