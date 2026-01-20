Babu Owino Threatens Split in ODM with Parallel NDC

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is facing an internal crisis, with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino threatening to hold a parallel National Delegates Conference (NDC) over alleged rigging in the party’s leadership succession. The threat from Owino, a prominent figure in the party’s “Young Turks,” comes amid growing concerns over the transparency of the upcoming NDC elections.

Owino has accused senior ODM figures, particularly those aligned with the “Old Guard,” of conspiring to manipulate the delegate lists in favor of a candidate who aligns with the party establishment. The controversial MP claims that “power brokers” at the party headquarters, Orange House, are bringing in fake delegates from regions such as Rift Valley and North Eastern in a bid to block his path to leadership—a position that will soon be vacant following Raila Odinga’s departure from active politics.

Owino’s Defiant Stand

The embattled MP’s challenge to the ODM’s power structure is not subtle. During a press conference in Nairobi, Owino delivered a fiery statement, declaring, “We will not allow them to ferry strangers to Kasarani to decide our future.” His slogan, “Baada ya Baba ni Babu” (After Baba, it is Babu), has galvanized a section of the youth, who view him as the voice of change in a party steeped in tradition. He warned that if the elections are rigged, his faction would go ahead with its own NDC, allowing party members to decide on their leadership without interference.

Owino’s rhetoric has placed him at odds with ODM veterans such as Oburu Odinga and Gladys Wanga, who are part of the more cautious and broad-based faction within the party. This generational divide highlights a deeper struggle for control of the party, as the younger generation seeks to reshape ODM’s approach to both internal governance and its stance toward the government.

The Shadow of External Influence

Adding further fuel to the fire, Owino suggested that the alleged manipulation of delegates might not solely be an internal affair. He hinted at external pressures, possibly from the state, which may be influencing the direction of the ODM leadership race. Owino’s style, which tends to be more confrontational, appears to be at odds with what he perceives as a preference for a more compliant leadership that would be easier to work with for the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The stakes of the impending leadership battle are high. With the 2027 general elections approaching, ODM faces the very real prospect of splintering into rival factions. A divided opposition would benefit the ruling coalition, which is closely watching the unfolding drama. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether ODM can resolve its internal divisions or risks heading toward a bitter split reminiscent of the FORD-Kenya rupture in the 1990s.