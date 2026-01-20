Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Adani Lease Deal at JKIA

Travel disruption looms at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a seven-day strike notice on January 20, 2026, in protest against a controversial lease deal with the Indian conglomerate Adani Group. The union’s leader, Moses Ndiema, accused the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) board of “incompetence” and “selling the country’s soul” by pushing through a deal that would see Adani manage the airport for 30 years.

The proposed deal, which aims to modernize JKIA’s deteriorating terminals and runways, has stirred controversy since its inception, facing public criticism and legal challenges. KAWU contends that the deal is being conducted in secrecy, with little regard for the impact on Kenyan workers or taxpayers. The union has demanded the immediate resignation of the KAA board and the cancellation of the agreement with Adani, warning of a complete withdrawal of labor if their demands are not met.

The Economic Stakes

A strike at JKIA would have immediate and severe economic consequences. The airport is a key hub for Kenya’s air cargo sector, handling over 90% of the country’s airfreight, including vital exports such as flowers and horticulture. Past strikes have already caused billions of shillings in losses and tarnished Kenya’s reputation as a regional aviation leader.

While the government defends the Adani lease as a necessary step for upgrading the airport’s infrastructure, critics argue that the deal bypasses competitive bidding processes and could lock Kenya into unfavorable terms. The controversy surrounding Adani, a company embroiled in global scrutiny, has added a layer of political tension, with many viewing it as emblematic of opaque deals that undermine local interests.

Potential Impact on Airlines

The strike would not only affect cargo but also commercial flights. KAWU’s warning that both Kenya Airways and international carriers could be grounded during the walkout has raised alarm among travelers. As the countdown to the strike continues, the Ministry of Transport is working behind the scenes to find a resolution that could prevent further unrest.

The union’s demands, however, are clear and non-negotiable. “Adani must go,” Ndiema declared, emphasizing that the union would not allow Kenya’s national heritage to be “auctioned to foreign oligarchs.” The next few days will be critical, as both the government and KAWU face off in a high-stakes showdown that could define the future of Kenya’s aviation sector.