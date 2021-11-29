Autumn 2021 Sale: 4 Steam Game Recommendations

There are still a few days left in the Steam Autumn Sale, and gamers eager to expand their libraries can pick up a few titles.

Here are some of the most highly praised titles from the Autumn Sale this year.

“Deathloop”

Since its debut, the funny, time-looping pulp-fiction FPS from the developers of “Dishonored” has received a lot of attention, and now players can see for themselves what all the fuss is about.

“Deathloop” combines the sandbox action-stealth approach of its spiritual ancestor with a “Dark Souls”-style PvP mechanic set in the fictitious island of Blackreef, which is stuck in an unending time loop. As one of two assassins armed with guns and magical abilities, break or protect the loop, or die trying over and over.

“Sea of Thieves” is a film about pirates.

This once-troubled multiplayer game is currently regarded as one of the best PvPvE games available on Steam. Despite its difficult start, “Sea of Thieves” managed to make a strong comeback by adding a slew of fan-favorite features that vastly improved the game’s basic gameplay loop.

Play as a pirate with up to four other crew members, navigating the perilous seas in search of treasure. Raid islands, dig for wealth, fight other players with swords or cannon fire, or pursue any of a hundred different objectives in a big, shared world full of adventure.

“Deep Rock Galactic” is a rock band from the future.

With “Deep Rock Galactic,” explore extensive mines and cave systems with up to three other pals in one of the best four-player co-op shooters on Steam.

Play as a space dwarf mining crew member and complete a variety of jobs set in randomly generated environments loaded with intriguing and fascinating vistas as well as plenty of furious bugs. As one of four unique classes equipped with specialized tools and weapons, work as a team to securely extract ore, restart mining equipment, map caves, fend against other corporations, and many more risky objectives.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is a science fiction film directed by James Gunn.

The next Marvel universe game features one of the most dysfunctional superhero teams ever, and it’s a surprisingly engaging and interesting single-player experience. The Guardians of the Galaxy have their own game now, and it’s just as good as you’d imagine.

Step into the shoes of Star-Lord, the renowned criminal, and lead the Guardians in a new yet true take on the group's origins. Interact with the squad, work together to defeat foes, and make judgments that may or may not be correct.