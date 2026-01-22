Autopsy Contradicts Police Claims in Karatina Execution-Style Killing

A postmortem on Karatina businessman George Gathu has confirmed the shocking details of his execution-style killing, as the pathologist’s findings directly contradict police claims about the fatal shooting.

Family Demands Justice

On the night of Sunday, January 18, George Gathu Matheri, a well-known local trader, was shot dead in what police initially described as a struggle at a petrol station in Karatina. Authorities alleged that Gathu had attempted to grab an officer’s rifle, but the autopsy results tell a starkly different story. The pathologist confirmed that Gathu was shot four times—twice in the chest, once in the shoulder, and once in the head. This grim detail has led many to suspect that the police version of events may be a cover-up for an execution.

According to family lawyer Lilian Nyawira, the sheer force of the bullets, which exited the body, left little room for survival. “You do not shoot someone in the head if you are trying to disable them. This was a calculated effort to kill,” Nyawira said, visibly emotional during a press conference. The findings have fueled outrage within the community, with many calling it a targeted killing.

The Fallout

Following the release of the autopsy report, the officer involved in the shooting was detained, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has now taken over the investigation. While the community in Nyeri continues to demand answers, this tragic incident marks just one more chapter in what critics argue is an alarming pattern of police brutality.

As Gathu’s family prepares for his burial, the four gunshot wounds left on his body serve as a haunting reminder of the unchecked power some officers wield. With the people of Karatina asking “Who is next?” many fear that this will not be the last case of its kind unless drastic changes are made within the police force.