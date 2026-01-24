Australian Veterans Condemn Trump’s Remarks on Afghan Service

Donald Trump’s recent claims about Australian troops in Afghanistan have sparked a diplomatic crisis, with veterans and military officials condemning the former president’s comments as disrespectful and baseless. In a statement that has raised eyebrows in both Washington and Canberra, Trump suggested that Australian forces “stayed a little back” during the conflict, insinuating that they avoided the frontlines. The remarks were quickly labeled “unfathomable” by veterans and political figures alike.

“We Bled Together”

Peter Tinley, the national president of the Returned and Services League (RSL) of Australia, led the charge against Trump’s accusation. A former SAS commander with personal experience in Afghanistan, Tinley sharply rebutted the claims, calling them “the height of ignorance.” He added that Australian forces were “shoulder to shoulder” with American Marines in the Afghan region of Uruzgan, where Australian soldiers took on some of the conflict’s most perilous missions.

“To denigrate the sacrifice of those who died wearing the Australian uniform is deeply offensive,” Tinley remarked, emphasizing the unity of the ANZUS alliance, which saw Australian forces join the US in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. The war resulted in the deaths of 47 Australian soldiers.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s comments is compounded by the fact that over 39,000 Australians served in Afghanistan. Australian Special Forces, often tasked with the most dangerous operations, were crucial to the success of the allied mission.

Testing the Alliance

The fallout from the former president’s remarks comes at a delicate moment in international relations, as the United States seeks to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific region amidst growing geopolitical tensions. Experts warn that rhetoric like Trump’s “America First” approach risks alienating key allies, weakening strategic partnerships essential for maintaining stability in the region.

For the families of the 47 Australians who died in Afghanistan, Trump’s words are more than just a political misstep—they represent a painful affront to the memory of their loved ones. As the US and Australia grapple with the fallout, the strength of their alliance remains a subject of ongoing concern.