August 2021 Xbox Games With Gold Free Games Revealed

The August 2021 free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers have arrived, with a far more generous offer than previous months, pleasing those who have been demanding for a respectable free title lineup from the subscription service.

“Darksiders 3,” “Lost Planet 3,” “Yooka-Laylee,” and “Garou: Mark of the Wolves” are among the four free games that players may expect in August. Here’s a closer look at each game to help users decide whether it’s worth purchasing.

“Darksiders 3” is available from August 1 until August 31.

Fury, the third Horseman of the Apocalypse, chases out the demons that embody the Seven Deadly Sins in the third entry of THQ’s “Darksiders” game.

“Darksiders 3” is primarily an action-adventure game with elements of RPG, platforming, and puzzle-solving thrown in for good measure. The game’s sudden adoption of a “Dark Souls”-style combat system was panned by critics, although it ultimately did not detract from the game’s enjoyment.

From August 16 until September 15, “Lost Planet 3” will be available.

Set on the harsh and forgiving planet of E.D.N. III, rig pilot Jim Peyton and his team of pioneers must find a means to ensure a consistent source of thermal energy while preparing the world for colonization. “Lost Planet 3” returns to the concepts of the first game in the series, eschewing the abundant tropical settings in favor of a bleak wasteland that actively seeks to murder players.

Explore the planet while accomplishing goals to advance the story, and use handheld weaponry and a massive mech suit to fight the terrifying Akrids.

“Yooka-Laylee” – From August 1 to 15, the game “Yooka-Laylee” will be available.

Yooka Laylee is a platformer game set in a lovely and colorful universe packed with memorable characters and adventures. As the titular duo Yooka and Laylee, discover new moves and collectibles in their quest to stop the evil Capital B.

“Garou: Mark of the Wolves” will be available from August 16 through August 31.

“Garou: Mark of the Wolves,” which was launched in 1999 on the Neo-Geo system, is widely recognized as one of the best fighting games of all time. This is the final installment of the famous “Fatal Fury” series, which is linked to the larger “King of Fighters” series.