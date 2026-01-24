Atwoli Endorses Ruto’s Leadership, Predicts Economic Transformation for Kenya

Francis Atwoli, the Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), has expressed his unwavering support for President William Ruto, calling him the “only leader” capable of transforming Kenya into a first-world nation. Atwoli’s remarks, made during an address in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, mark a notable shift in his political stance, as he acknowledged Ruto’s two-year performance in office.

Once a vocal critic of the president, Atwoli now hails Ruto’s focus on industrialization, foreign direct investment, and global diplomacy as pivotal elements that will drive the country’s prosperity. In a passionate speech, Atwoli emphasized that Kenya’s path to economic success is well underway, with Ruto at the helm leading the charge against opposition rhetoric warning of impending economic collapse.

A Bold Vision for Kenya

Atwoli, reflecting on the past two years under Ruto’s administration, assured the gathered crowd that the president’s approach to governance was a clear plan for Kenya’s future. “If anyone can elevate this country to the level of Singapore or South Korea, it is William Samoei Ruto,” Atwoli said, urging the people to unite behind the president’s vision for economic development.

The union leader underlined that his endorsement was not rooted in sycophancy, but rather in a careful evaluation of Ruto’s policies and actions. He pointed to key achievements such as the stabilization of the Kenyan shilling and the administration’s efforts to attract foreign investment as evidence that the president’s leadership is making tangible progress. Atwoli dismissed critics as mere distractions, emphasizing that the nation must focus on the ongoing structural reforms that will underpin long-term growth.

Unity and Global Diplomacy

In his address, Atwoli also called for unity, particularly from the Rift Valley region, warning that internal divisions would jeopardize Kenya’s chances of reaching its economic potential. “Politics of division is old school,” he declared, stressing the importance of a collective effort to negotiate Kenya’s place on the global stage. Atwoli’s message was clear: the path to a prosperous Kenya lies in solidarity and a united front.

Atwoli did not shy away from addressing domestic concerns, particularly those affecting workers. While acknowledging the high cost of living, he praised Ruto’s administration for remaining open to dialogue on wage increments and housing levies, signaling a commitment to addressing labor-related issues in the country.

Atwoli’s comments also come amid a broader context of Kenya’s expanding foreign policy under Ruto, which has seen the country secure key trade deals with both Western and Eastern powers. The COTU leader noted that the intense competition for investment between global superpowers like the United States and China is a strong indication that Kenya’s leadership is on the right track.

For Atwoli, the challenges faced by ordinary Kenyans, including rising taxes and unemployment, are part of a necessary process of transformation. “Transformation is not a tea party,” he concluded, acknowledging that the road to prosperity will be difficult, but ultimately rewarding. He urged young Kenyans to embrace this journey and capitalize on the coming economic boom, which he believes will benefit the nation as a whole.