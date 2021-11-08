‘Attack On Titan’ Is Coming To ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Soon, According To Reports.

The presence of “Attack on Titan” in Activision’s latest iteration this year, “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” appears to be confirmed by newly discovered data.

On Twitter, industry insider and dataminer _Nanikos_ revealed that they have identified various strings of code in “Call of Duty: Vanguard” alluding to the operator aot titan and another code that says “swordtitan.”

Operators are playable characters in the “Call of Duty” franchise, primarily in multiplayer and “Warzone” games, for the uninformed.

The community believes that these codes are bits of evidence pointing to a possible crossover between the hit manga and anime series “Attack on Titan” and Activision’s next installment. If this partnership is actually in the works, the insider also mentioned that it will take place in-game sometime in December.

“Vanguard memory dumps have shown quite a few things. The mention of a “swordtitan” as well as a “aot titan” operator is the most intriguing. The insider added, “The theory is that there will be an Attack On Titan crossover for Vanguard (probably sometime in December if that is the case).” Meanwhile, in “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” another “Call of Duty” insider known as Zesty reported the same results. The aot swords code, they claim, might be the name of a melee weapon. Insider and dataminer _Nanikos_ also provided an image from the game that appears to align with the blades from “Attack on Titan” on Twitter. “Also, it appears that we will be getting a ‘Sword’ melee weapon that isn’t the Katana.” “It’s codenamed ‘aot swords’/’s4 me swordtitan,’ and when I hear ‘AOT,’ I immediately think of ‘Attack on Titan,’ but that’s just a tinfoil hat notion,” Zety explained.

Activision has yet to remark on the possibility of a “Call of Duty: Vanguard” crossover with “Attack on Titan.” At this point, fans should consider the latest datamined material to be very speculative.

The game “Call of Duty: Vanguard” was launched on November 5th. Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows are among the platforms on which the game is available.