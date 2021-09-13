‘Attack On Titan: Brave Order’ Has Been Announced, With Gameplay, Release Dates, And More.

While fans await the premiere of the second season of the “Attack on Titan” Final Season anime adaption, Japanese game company Enish has revealed “Attack On Titan: Brave Order,” a new game based on the great property.

Last week, Enish revealed that he is working on a new massively multiplayer cooperative RPG (MMORPG). On iOS and Android devices, “Attack on Titan: Brave Order” will be released.

The team has created a new Twitter account for the next game, which will serve as a hub for “AOT” fans seeking additional information. In terms of gameplay, gamers will have to join Eren and Mikasa’s Scout Corps.

This implies that instead of fighting against these classic series characters, players will interact with them. Furthermore, thanks to the game’s multiplayer component, gamers will be able to fight with other players and work together to defeat Titans.

Unfortunately, the game’s release window and date have yet to be revealed by the developer. “Attack on Titan: Brave Order” will, however, have full voice-overs, including original voice recordings.

It also has full voice-overs, including original voice recordings from the game. This isn’t the first “Attack on Titan” game. Mobage released “Shingeki no Kyoujin -Jiy he no Hk- (Attack on Titan -Call for Freedom-)” for smartphones in 2014.

“Shingeki no Kyojin -Hangeki no Tsubasa- (Attack on Titan: The Wings of Counterattack)” and “Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)” were two more “Attack on Titan” mobile games released by the same team in 2013 and 2012.

DeNA launched a tactical RPG mobile game called “Attack on Titan TACTICS” in 2019. Regrettably, the game’s service was terminated in August 2020. Enish’s planned game “Attack on Titan: Brave Order” will be the first of its type.

The gaming studio has previously released a number of titles. “Rent-a-Girlfriend: Heroine All Stars,” which is only available in Japan, is one of them.

Meanwhile, the “Attack on Titan” manga is complete, and the second season of the Final Season is expected to premiere this winter.