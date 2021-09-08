AT&T and the union reach an agreement, securing employee tenure and a critical labor force.

AT&T is said to have secured an agreement with its largest union, securing the jobs of tens of thousands of workers.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T has settled a lawsuit with the Communications Workers of America, a union that represents AT&T employees.

According to the CWA lawsuit, AT&T plans to lay off over 700 technicians in order to save money while continuing to commission subcontractors for the same work.

The new agreement promises to keep 29,000 landline technicians employed until 2023. By 2024, the corporation has pledged to hire 6,000 customer support representatives.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was declared a holiday for all union members as part of the agreement. AT&T has roughly 85,000 unionized employees as of January.

The Communications Workers of America sees the agreement as a win for the labor movement.

“We are delighted we were able to reach an agreement with AT&T, and we are eager to get started on broadband deployment,” said Beth Allen, a CWA spokesman.

As part of its cost-cutting efforts, AT&T, the world’s largest telecommunications company, has been selling assets and spinning off businesses. In June, the firm notified 3,400 employees that their jobs would be eliminated.

AT&T later stated, “Reducing our staff is a difficult decision one we don’t take lightly.” According to Business Insider, the business noted, “We’re offering severance money and company-provided healthcare coverage for up to 6 months for eligible employees who are departing as part of these reforms.”

According to Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s Chief Executive Officer, the decision was part of a cost-cutting strategy. In April, Stephenson resigned as CEO. He was replaced by John Stankey, the company’s previous chief operating officer, who assumed office on July 1.

Stephenson stated in October 2020 that the corporation will cut large portions of expenditures in the following two years. The plan came to fruition, and the heavily indebted corporation implemented a $6 billion cost-cutting program that included the closure of 250 AT&T stores.

In 2021, the corporation plans to add more fiber broadband users. More network technicians will be required to accomplish this. The union-attorney settlement assures AT&T has enough critical labor force to meet this goal.

The remaining specifics of the deal are still being kept under wraps. The corporation has yet to respond to the situation.