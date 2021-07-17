ATLUS Suggests a ‘Persona 6′ Development

ATLUS is gearing up for the series’ 25th anniversary this September, with a likely announcement for “Persona 6” on the horizon. Fans of “Persona” have a lot to look forward to this year.

ATLUS just established a website dedicated to the “Persona” 25th anniversary celebration, which includes a flurry of planned projects with staggered announcement dates spanning until the autumn of 2022. A goods store selling a broad variety of “Persona” things is located next to these projects.

A set of character cards containing protagonists from the mainstream “Persona” games is among the many things available in the store. Surprisingly, the batch’s final card is designated as a secret. Two redacted photos are also included in another bundle including posters of each game’s cover art.

ATLUS appears to be planning to release a protagonist card and cover art poster for “Persona 6” soon. While there is yet to be an official announcement, ATLUS is expected to launch the game in time for the actual anniversary celebration in September.

Game Informer unearthed an interview with ATLUS director Naoto Hiraoka on a Japanese job board. If they ever intend to surpass the tremendous popularity of “Persona 5,” Hiraoka believes they will need to enlarge the development crew.

“With the current workforce, surpassing [‘Persona 5’] will be challenging. “With everyone who joins us in this recruitment, I want to overcome this formidable obstacle,” Hiraoka added.

Meanwhile, fans can expect more “Persona” news in the months leading up to the anniversary celebration, as the developers aim to drip-feed content. If “Persona 5” follows the same pattern as the past games in the series in terms of spin-off releases, a fighting-game-style entry could be released shortly.

Fans reacted positively to “Persona 5 Strikers,” a musou-style spin-off and direct story sequel to the original “Persona 5,” and given the overwhelming success of “Persona 5 Royal,” ATLUS is likely to release at least one more game in the same setting before moving on to the newest entry in the long-running franchise.