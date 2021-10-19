Atletico Madrid’s bold Luis Suarez choice confirms Liverpool’s starting lineup.

For Liverpool’s trip to Atletico Madrid, Alisson Becker takes over in goal, with Fabinho on the bench.

After being named in the Selecao team for the 4-1 victory against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning, UK time, both Brazil internationals missed Saturday’s 5-0 win over Watford.

Instead of returning to Merseyside after being selected for Tite’s Brazil, the pair traveled straight to Madrid to prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Diego Simeone’s Atleti.

Jurgen Klopp prefers to preserve faith with the midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita, thus only goalkeeper Alisson returns to the lineup.

Fabinho is part of a solid Liverpool bench that includes Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez.

After back-to-back triumphs against AC Milan and Porto, a win for the Reds at the site where they won their sixth European Cup on Tuesday night will strengthen their grip on first place in Group B.

Mohamed Salah will make his 100th appearance in UEFA competitions, while Roberto Firmino will make his 300th appearance for Liverpool, following his hat-trick against Watford.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone has benched Luis Suarez in favor of Joo Félix and Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Henderson, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, N. Williams. Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, N. Williams.

Oblak; Felipe, Trippier, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Joo Félix, Griezmann; Trippier, Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Joo Félix, Griezmann

Llorente, Herrera, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Lecomte, Gimenez, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Suarez, Correa, Cunha.