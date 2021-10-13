Atletico Madrid has a selection problem ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool.

In less than a week, Diego Simeone’s side will face the Reds in the Spanish capital, although they will be without vital individuals in the heart of defence.

Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic, Atletico’s first-choice central defenders, are both expected to miss out due to injury and suspension, respectively.

Gimenez suffered an abductor injury while representing Uruguay in a 0-0 draw against Colombia on Friday and is unlikely to recover in time for next Tuesday’s match.

Meanwhile, Savic was given a four-match Champions League suspension last season for elbowing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, but he has only played in two of them, meaning he will miss the encounter at Anfield on November 3.

Simeone will very certainly have to start Felipe and Mario Hermoso at centre-back, as they are his only choices. Geoffrey Kondogbia, a midfielder, might be used as an emergency option.

In response to their injury difficulties, the Spanish team has adopted the 3-5-2 configuration at times this season, but they may have to discard it in favor of a four-back setup.

Given Liverpool’s excellent goal-scoring form so far this season, this is a scenario that the La Liga champions of the previous season would have like to avoid.