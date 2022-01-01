At Vitaliy Mykolenko’s Everton reveal, three things were noticed.

With the announcement of a deal for Vitaliy Mykolenko, Everton confirmed their first signing of the January transfer window.

What can we learn from the images that show him in an Everton shirt for the first time? The 22-year-old left-back joins the Blues on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dynamo Kyiv, but what can we learn from the photographs that show him in an Everton shirt for the first time?

“Ni-ni-ni 19,” sung Paul Hardcastle about the Vietnam War in his 1985 synth-pop hit success, and that is the number Mykolenko will wear for Everton.

After James Rodriguez’s September transfer to Qatari club Al-Rayyan, the shirt became available.

Djibril Sidibe, Oumar Niasse, Enner Valencia, Gerard Deulofeu, Christian Atsu, and Magaye have all worn the number 19 for the Blues in the Premier League era.