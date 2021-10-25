At the University of Liverpool, a ‘racist bully’ exposed himself to a black colleague.

After accusing a colleague for a campaign of alleged racist and sexual bullying at the University of Liverpool, a black security guard claims he was fired and contemplating death.

After the man, *David (not his real name), used racist stereotypes, belittled him, and eventually began making sexual attempts, including displaying his penis, Anthony Duru, 48, alleges he was made to feel “worthless, degraded, and useless.”

Anthony, who lives in the city centre, worked as a contractor for Anchor Group Services, providing security on University of Liverpool campuses since 2017.

While the University began an investigation and David eventually resigned, Anthony claims he was moved off-site for five months “for his own safety” while the investigation was underway.

The father-of-two, who worked on a zero-hour contract and relied on Anchor for shifts, said his work had almost completely dried up, and he eventually quit in November last year out of anger.

Anthony, a Nigerian immigrant to the UK, told The Washington Newsday: “It was horrible for me because I felt worthless, degraded, useless, undesired, mistreated, and abused.

“I felt like a nobody in an unimaginable way. It also prevented me from carrying out my responsibilities and paying my obligations.

“They took me out in the middle of the pandemic, when I had people depending on me, especially in Africa, where people have no social welfare.

“I had to borrow money to support my extended family in Africa. I couldn’t even keep track of my own children.

“I was also depressed, and I couldn’t eat for days. I was blaming myself for bringing the case to my attention. I began to consider suicide at some point.” He claims the issues started in June 2019, while he was working in Bedford House with the University’s in-house security staff.

Outside the Harold Cohen library, Anthony and another security guard were ticketing automobiles when he heard David, who was in the control room, radio his colleague to say, “Take the radio off the cardboard cut-out.”

“He can hear you,” the other guard said.

