At the next open evening in September, you may see Christ the King Catholic High School in action.

Christ the King Catholic High School will conduct an open evening for potential students on Wednesday, September 15 at 6 p.m.

A highly experienced transition team, a SEND department, and learning mentors are all part of the school’s excellent transition program, which includes a Year 6 summer school and a Year 7 residential in September, as well as a highly experienced transition team, a SEND department, and learning mentors, all of which are designed to make the transition to secondary school as smooth as possible. Additionally, any kids who require additional support may receive it on an individual basis.

Parents have stated, “I was particularly impressed with the manner the transition team at CTK managed the entire settling in phase.” Nothing seemed impossible, and the regular communication and information throughout the summer was reassuring in these uncertain times.”

Another commented, “We are 100 percent positive we chose the right school, and our child’s growing confidence and independence are proof of that.”

In a recent inspection, Ofsted stated, “Subject leaders have carefully examined the information that children require throughout all key stages, including the sixth form” (2020). They methodically plan everything so that learning builds on prior knowledge. Teachers modify their class plans to meet the needs of all of their pupils.

“All children benefit from a tough curriculum. Staff provide vital help to pupils who are vulnerable or have special needs and attend school.”

Ofsted stated, “There is a wide range of opportunities that interest learners and students.” Students can play boccia, engage in school musicals, or build a robot, for example, in lunchtime and after-school clubs. They’re encouraged to participate in the ‘CtK approach.’ This promotes self-assurance, independence, and resiliency in them.

“There are a number of debate and discussion opportunities. Sensitive topics are addressed in an age-appropriate manner.”

To see the school in action, come to an open evening or make an appointment with the headteacher and the transition team during the day.

The school’s SENDCO can also give support and information tailored to the needs of specific pupils and families.