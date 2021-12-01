At the Merseyside derby, there was a ‘unapologetic racist,’ a new map of Liverpool, and a minute’s applause.

During a far-right rally that reached St George’s Hall, a major figure in a neo-Nazi terror cell issued a speech threatening to “gas traitors.”

“Every day, the enemies of this nation preach their race-mixing communism,” Ben Raymond said of Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has now been found guilty of being a member of the “unapologetically racist” National Action group.

Raymond was found guilty of serving as the “chief of propaganda” for National Action, a group that advocated for ethnic cleansing and hate crimes against LGBTQ people.

The map of Liverpool is forever changing, which means citizens may soon be living in a new section of the city.

Liverpool Council has been advised to significantly redesign the city map as part of its rehabilitation journey following a disastrous government inspection report earlier this year. This includes major changes to ward borders, new ward regions, and a reduction in elected members.

Moving to a new electoral system, where the majority of wards are represented by a single person rather than the current system of three members per ward, was one of the suggestions in Max Caller’s damning report, which exposed years of errors at the city council.

During tonight’s Merseyside derby, Everton and Liverpool have asked fans to join together for a minute of applause to honour Ava White.

Liverpool FC and Everton FC have invited fans from both teams to clap for 12 minutes during the match on December 1 in memory of 12-year-old Ava White.

“Tonight at Goodison, we encourage both sets of supporters to cheer for 12 minutes in memory of 12-year-old Ava White, who tragically lost her life in the city centre last week,” a statement on Everton’s social media pages said.

The comment was afterwards retweeted by Liverpool, who added a blue and red heart to it.