At the hospital, a 50-year-old diabetic man died of organ failure.

An inquest found that a Liverpool man died in hospital from organ failure.

Stuart Boyd, of Anfield’s July Road, died on August 15 at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital after being brought to critical care earlier that day.

A post-mortem study identified the cause of the 50-year-death old’s to be’multi-organ failure,’ according to an inquest held today at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

Existing heart disease, ‘poorly controlled diabetes,’ and ‘chronic mixed drug usage,’ according to the court.

He also had rib fractures, which were considered to have occurred in a recent fall.

Hospital workers used images to identify his body.

Senior coroner André Rebello expressed his condolences to Mr Boyd’s family after announcing an accidental death verdict.