At the bus station, a pervert leers at girls who are loitering.

A drunken pervert who has a reputation of leering at schoolgirls was arrested loitering at a bus station.

Kim Rampley has been on the Sex Offenders Register since 2002, and she was sentenced to prison in 2006 for sexually assaulting a young woman.

He has continued to harass women and children at bus stops and train stations around Merseyside and Cheshire since then.

The 68-year-old was issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in June 2015, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

On August 21, he broke this rule when he “loitered” at Warrington Bus Station while inebriated.

According to prosecutor Simon Duncan, a PCSO was dispatched to the bus interchange at 1 p.m. after getting a complaint from security regarding “a heavily drunk individual loitering there, having been refused permission to depart.”

“He observed the defendant for around 10 minutes, wobbling around, apparently very inebriated, having soiled his trousers with urine,” Mr Duncan said.

Rampley was arrested after police were called to the scene, but due to his inebriation, he was not interviewed.

Rampley, of Grange Avenue, Latchford, Warrington, received a suspended sentence after admitting to breaking his SHPO.

Rampley had a “long history” of non-compliance with court orders, drinking, and sexual offenses such as exposure, outraging public decency, and indecent assaults, according to Mr Duncan.

Rampley, who used to live on Frank Street in Widnes, was sentenced to eight months in prison in May 2006 for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15.

He was issued a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), which prohibited him from contacting girls on public transportation or at stations.

He went after five females within an hour of being freed from prison for that crime.

He was seen by police on a bus to Warrington blowing kisses and looking at two terrified 17-year-olds, then harassed and shouted out to two 13-year-old females in school uniform at the bus station.

Rampley then approached a woman at the town’s railway station, staring her down and pointing to her breasts.

In October 2007, he was sentenced to two years in prison for those violations.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2010 for attempting to initiate a sexual discussion with a minor girl on a train from Liverpool Lime Street Station.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in April 2012 for.