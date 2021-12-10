At TGA 2021, ‘Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2’ will be announced.

After a ten-year wait, fans of Relic Entertainment’s third-person action-adventure game “Warhammer 40k: Space Marine” will finally get their hands on a sequel.

During The Game Awards 2021, a cinematic video was unveiled, showcasing a few of the features to look forward to in the future game. As an Ultramarine, players will be dumped into a beleaguered globe of the Imperium of Man, similar to the first game.

“Space Marine 2” will put players against the Tyranids of Leviathan, one of the largest of the alien swarm’s Hive Fleets, rather than the grizzled greenskin hordes of the original game. Captain Titus, along with two other marines whose names are unknown, returns as the primary character in “Space Marine 2.”

The clip didn’t show much about the game’s gameplay or plot, but it’s believed to be another third-person hack-and-slash adventure featuring intense fighting against a large number of foes. The original “Space Marine” included both ranged and melee combat with legendary Adeptus Astartes weapons like the Chainsword, Bolter, and Thunder Hammer from the “Warhammer 40k” franchise.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Tyranids in “Space Marine 2” compare to the Orks in the original game, given the two factions have extremely similar tendencies despite their major differences.

When it comes to differences, the developer of “Space Marine 2” is one that stands out. Instead of Relic Entertainment, Sabre Interactive, the studio behind the popular video game adaption of “World War Z,” will be in charge of this game’s development. Focus Home Interactive will release “Space Marine 2.”

The Tyranids rely largely on swarm tactics and overwhelming power in the form of severely mutated living weapons, therefore Sabre Interactive’s previous horde shooter experience might have some weight when it comes to developing interactions with them. It remains to be seen whether the developer will take some inspiration from “World War Z.”

Unfortunately, the trailer didn’t include a release date, so fans will have to hold their anticipation in check as the world enters a new year.