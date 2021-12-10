At TGA 2021, ‘Genshin Impact’ wins the Best Mobile Game Award.

This year, MiHoYo’s critically acclaimed RPG gacha game “Genshin Impact” won the title of Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards, beating out several other hugely successful games in the category.

“Genshin Impact” won the Best Mobile Game award this year after defeating four other games, including “League of Legends: Wild Rift,” “Fantasian,” “Marvel Future Revolution,” and “Pokemon Unite,” in a majority vote.

According to an official tweet, miHoYo will distribute 1,600 Primogems to all players between Dec. 11 and 14, in honor of “Genshin Impact’s” newest award. Every day for four days, players will receive 400 Primogems, and all players with Adventurer Rank 7 or higher can claim these rewards at any moment until the patch 2.3 cycle ends.

The game’s masterfully-crafted setting, endearing characters, wonderful gameplay, and incredible soundtrack all led to its triumph at TGA 2021, eclipsing Riot’s legendary “Wild Rift” and the ever-popular “Pokemon” brand to establish itself as a reputable title in the gaming industry.

Despite the fact that “Genshin Impact” is not limited to mobile devices, the game has received rave reviews across the board. When it first debuted, it received overwhelmingly excellent feedback from fans and critics, and because to its continually evolving world, “Genshin Impact” continues to enjoy the affection of its devoted fanbase.

This isn’t the first time “Genshin Impact” has received recognition. The game received the Apple App Store’s iPhone Game of the Year title and Google’s Best Game of 2020 award last year, solidifying its position in the mobile game market. Several award bodies, including Tap Tap Games and the Golden Joystick Awards, named “Genshin Impact” Game of the Year.

Sony’s PlayStation Partner Grand Accolade from the first week of December was the game’s most recent award.

Last year’s TGA nominated “Genshin Impact” for Best Mobile Game, but it was beaten out by Innersloth’s viral success “Among Us.”

The second phase of “Genshin Impact” is about to begin, and players can expect the introduction of the new 5-star character Arataki Itto and the new 4-star Gorou.