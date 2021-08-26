At Gamescom, the first look at the gameplay of ‘The Outlast Trials’ was revealed.

“The Outlast Trials” has finally been presented via a short teaser trailer at Gamescom, giving gamers a sneak peak at what the game has to offer years after it was first announced.

The cooperative spin-off of the popular horror game series “Outlast” was originally announced in 2019, with little more than a promotional image and the promise that it will be an experience best shared with friends. The first gameplay sample for “The Outlast Trials” has been released, and it features a frightening setting with many monsters to avoid.

Except for being set in the same universe during the late Cold War era, the game appears to have no clear tie to the original two “Outlast” games. In “The Outlast Trials,” players assume the character of “volunteers,” persons who have been kidnapped by the Murkoff Corporation and forced to participate in physically and emotionally demanding tests.

According to the trailer, “The Outlast Trials” will be a lot like the prior games. Players will still have to outsmart or outpace the numerous threats pursuing them, but they will have a few choices for fending off assailants, such as using land mines or tossing objects to briefly stun creatures.

Some of the monsters don’t appear to be the same as those in prior “Outlast” games. One of the enemies appears to be a big, lanky man brandishing a two-handed axe, while others appear to be variant versions of the aberrant asylum patients from the first “Outlast.” There is also an enemy kind that hides within lockers, making players reconsider their decision to hide in one.

In “The Outlast Trials,” however, game creator Red Barrels stated that players will be “tormented by iconic characters,” which could suggest that classic adversary types will reemerge in the game.

There isn’t much else known about the gameplay, but it appears that “The Outlast Trials” is a polished version of the original games that will hopefully revive the co-op horror genre. The game will be released next year.