At Gamescom 2021, the release date for ‘Halo Infinite’ is finally revealed.

The long-awaited release date for Halo Infinite was revealed at Gamescom’s “Opening Night Live” show.

Fans have been waiting for a definite news on when they will be able to experience this next chapter in Master Chief’s journey since it was first delayed in August 2020.

The first-person shooter was planned to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, but 343 Industries put it back for nearly a year to give it more polish (seemingly in response to the harsh criticism that its first reveal attracted).

Meanwhile, they’ve continued to drip-feed details about Halo Infinite through numerous blog articles and Xbox’s E3 livestream. Even though a technical peek for the game’s multiplayer component was released little over a month ago, fans were still in the dark about the game’s release date.

What is the release date for Halo Infinite?

Gamescom 2021 finally given us a firm release date for Halo Infinite, as we predicted in our recent predictions piece.

The news came near the end of a lengthy interview with the developers and a cinematic teaser for Halo Infinite’s inaugural multiplayer season.

The reports from earlier today, which were based on a leaked image from the Microsoft shop, turned out to be completely true, and the game will be launched on Wednesday, December 8.

Will Halo Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer be released simultaneously?

The single-player campaign and multiplayer component of Halo Infinite will be sold separately. The former will be available through Xbox Game Pass at launch, while the latter will be available for free.

Both sections of the event will be released simultaneously on December 8, while being billed as separate goods.