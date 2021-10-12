At an upcoming launch event, Apple will ‘unleash’ its newest products.

On Tuesday, Apple announced a new launch event. The move comes around a month after the company’s most recent event, during which new iPhones and Apple watches were revealed.

The “Unleashed” event will be televised live from Apple Park on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Apple.com is where you can view the stream.

Early in September, there was speculation over whether Apple will announce a new MacBook or Air Pods. Since those two were left out of the first event, many anticipate that the next launch event will include the release of their latest versions.

Apple made the announcement via media invites at first. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, also tweeted the “Unleashed” introduction video.

Unleashed! The next six days will go by quickly. #AppleEvent Apple's own CPUs are expected to be used in the new MacBooks. This would be the company's latest step toward using own semiconductors rather than Intel chips in all of its products.

Apple processors are used in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac laptops, while the Mac Pro desktop and bigger MacBook Pro still lack the upgrade.

Apple’s third generation of wireless earphones would be a new version of AirPods.

Apple utilizes the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter to promote its latest event and gain more attention on social media. The “hashflags” are various emblems that have signified various Apple events and appear with the hashtag when it is tweeted.

A light blue to dark blue “hashflag” represents this launch event.

