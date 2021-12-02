At a retail park, gangs of up to 45 adolescents cause havoc.

At a shopping center, gangs of thugs have been wreaking havoc on shoppers and merchants.

According to a neighborhood beat magazine, groups of up to 45 youngsters destroyed windows, started fires, shut off escalators, causing people to stumble, and used bicycles “as weapons.”

Trident Park, Runcorn, is home to a mix of stores, takeaways, a play facility, and a cinema, and is located next door to Shopping City.

According to officers in the neighborhood, the situation has deteriorated to the point where buses will no longer serve the Trident bus stop after 7 p.m. beginning next year.

The area near the Trident bus stop was recently damaged with graffiti that police described as “a little strange and twisted,” but that has now been wiped away.

Issues have not been limited to the retail park, according to neighborhood authorities, but with windows shattered at The Glen, Dorset Gardens assisted accommodation and KFC.

Cineworld has also suffered a setback.

In November, Halton Lea ward police recorded 14 incidences of criminal damage totaling “thousands of pounds,” indicating that services and resources are “stretched.”

“Thousands of pounds of damage committed around the area, not to mention the misery caused by the victims of these offences,” according to a newsletter sent by PC Simon Gibson and Police Community Support Officer Christine Hogan of Cheshire Police.

“Please keep in mind that youngsters should not be allowed to use cigarette lighters or matches.”

“Gangs of up to 45 young people have generated such a nuisance that the Trident bus stop will be closing after 7 p.m. in the New Year.”

“Children use the area as a playground all the time, shutting off (escalators) when others are on them, causing them to tumble.”

“Bikes are then utilized as weapons around the area, injuring and distressing the general people, personnel, and security.”

“CCTV investigations are still ongoing.”