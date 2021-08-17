Astro is releasing a new gaming backpack as well as an OLED crossbody sling for the Nintendo Switch.

Astro Gaming has collaborated with bag manufacturer Timbuk2 to create a new version of its renowned scout backpack.

Astro Gaming is best known for producing gaming accessories, which are popular among e-sports players. Electronic accessories, such as high-end headsets, specialist controllers, and customisable tech mod kits, make up the vast majority of its offerings.

While the company’s scout bag (made to safely transport laptops and gaming consoles) has always been a best-seller, lifestyle gear isn’t its forte. However, the company is attempting to migrate into the soft products industry, beginning with a makeover of the classic backpack.

To do so, it has teamed up with Timbuk2 to take advantage of the company’s “carry solution” expertise. Over the course of 18 months, the two San Francisco-based businesses designed a whole new bag from the ground up, one that is ideal for people who carry a lot of gear, such as e-sport athletes and gamers who travel frequently.

This website was invited to a presentation by Astro Gaming to show off the results of their collaboration with Timbuk2. Here’s what they’ve revealed thus far.

The Backpack BP35

The new backpack, dubbed the “BP35,” is specifically meant to carry and preserve gaming equipment.

It has a 35-liter capacity with compartments for tablets, consoles, and headphones. The inside sleeves, for example, can accommodate two 16-inch computers.

It’s comprised of 100% water-resistant textiles that will keep your electronics safe from splashes and mild rain. According to Astro, you’ll be able to drop the bag in a puddle and it won’t damage its contents.

Meanwhile, it’s made of non-abrasive materials, so you can store your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck (when it’s released) without fear of scratching the screens.

The following are the BP35 specifications:

Specifications for the front panel: Jet black in color Fabric: 600 denier polyester with a water-repellent finish Zippers that are resistant to water Specifications for the back panel: Package made of mesh EVA and jersey foam Webbing made of sateen for utility To avoid screen scratching, the top pocket is made of non-abrasive material. Pocket on the Front: Ripstop nylon 210 denier with a water-resistant coating is used. Magnetic flap that has been folded Side Pockets: On both sides of the bag, there are two water bottle pockets. Straps: Air mesh fabric shoulder straps that are fully adjustable. Strap across the sternum that can be adjusted Back sleeve and internal sleeve options are available. This is a condensed version of the information.