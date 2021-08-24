Assist Liverpool in defeating Manchester and Newcastle to win the title of UK’s Favorite Place.

We don’t need to be told that Liverpool is the best city in the United Kingdom; we already know that. But we’re seeking to make it official by winning the title of Favourite Place in the United Kingdom.

Our beautiful city is now in third place in a poll on recommendation site 2Chill, but with a few more votes, we could knock Newcastle off of first place and put cities like Greater Manchester and Birmingham at the bottom of the table.

But we won’t be able to do it without your assistance. We’re asking all of our readers to vote so that Liverpool can come out on top and be named the UK’s Favourite Place.

So, what makes our city deserving of such a great honor?

In addition to being the birthplace of The Beatles and home to the School of Science, one Liverpool resident is rooting for the city to win because of its people.

Isn’t it true that a city is only as good as its people?

“A sense of importance is fundamental to Liverpool, its very way of life,” Washington Newsday writer Elliot Ryder told 2Chill. Not in the way it sees itself, but in the way everything here counts. Scousers, on the other hand, know what important to them, resulting in a captivating aura that can be sensed both inside and outside the city.

“Many will visit Liverpool and climb to the top of Everton Park or take photos of its stunning shoreline, but the image that will stay with you the longest is one of the city’s heart, compassion, and determination to do things in its own, Liverpool way.”

Many people agree with Elliot, as seen by Liverpool’s current third-place finish.

Jenny Kopczak is one of those who agrees. “Liverpool is really interesting, and the people are really friendly,” she told The Mirror.

“My favorite place because my late mother and her family were born there, as were my husband and his family,” Vera York added. There, more than in my hometown, I feel at ease.”

If you believe Liverpool deserves to be named the finest city in the United Kingdom, vote on 2Chill.

And. “The summary has come to an end.”