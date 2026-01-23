Asos Deploys AI Tool to Boost Sales Amid Struggling Performance

Asos, the popular fast fashion retailer, is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help boost its sluggish sales figures. The company recently unveiled its “Styled for You” feature, a trial tool designed to suggest personalized outfits to shoppers. The move comes as the company grapples with a 12% decline in sales for the year ending August 31, 2025.

The retailer, which has faced significant financial challenges, managed to reduce its pre-tax losses, cutting them down to £281.6 million from £379.3 million the previous year. Despite these efforts, Asos’s stock took a hit, with shares dropping by 8% following the release of disappointing profit forecasts for the 2025-26 financial year.

AI and Loyalty Initiatives to Drive Engagement

The new AI-powered feature, “Styled for You,” is one of several initiatives aimed at re-engaging Asos’s customer base. Leveraging a database of over 100,000 curated outfits, the tool uses machine learning to offer shoppers curated outfit suggestions based on individual products. According to Asos, this technology will help transform the online shopping experience by personalizing it further, thus increasing customer satisfaction and engagement.

Alongside this, Asos has also launched a new loyalty program, Asos.World, which aims to deepen connections with existing customers and attract new ones. CEO Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte emphasized that the company’s priority for 2025-26 is to transform Asos into not just a shopping platform but a destination for style inspiration.

Despite these efforts, analysts remain cautious. Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, noted that while Asos is attempting to drive engagement through AI and loyalty schemes, the company faces mounting competition and a challenging economic environment that may affect its long-term recovery.

Looking ahead, Asos has forecast underlying earnings to fall between £150 million and £180 million, with the midpoint of £165 million falling short of analyst expectations of £173 million. The company has vowed to improve sales throughout the year but acknowledges that regaining momentum in an increasingly competitive retail landscape will take time.