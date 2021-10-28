Asda, Tesco, Aldi, and others are offering inexpensive pyrotechnics for Bonfire Night.

Remember, November 5th is approaching, and Bonfire Night is just around the corner.

For your celebrations, you might wish to invest in some pyrotechnics.

If that’s the case, you’re undoubtedly looking for the best deals. Here’s where to seek for the best bargains on fireworks, as well as what to look for. Remember to keep your dogs indoors when the fireworks are going off.

Aldi has the cheapest fireworks options in the UK for 2021.

The discount supermarket chain has announced that it would begin selling pyrotechnics on October 21, but no other information has been given. Return to this page for additional information.

Tesco

Tesco has made no other statements save stating that fireworks would be available from October 21.

Asda is currently selling pyrotechnics in a limited number of locations.

There are solutions to meet every budget, starting at 50p for a five-pack of sparklers and soaring to £55 for a 93-shot ‘Space Blitz’ box.

A bundle of five huge sparklers costs £1, while the Hero Selection Box costs £12.

On October 15, Lidl began selling fireworks. There’s a three-for-£20 multibuy deal going on right now.

Rockets, selection boxes, and shot aerial displays are examples of this.

Their cheapest deal is for 12 sparklers for £1.99, while their ‘fireworks pioneer’ for £39.99 includes a single ignition 90-shot firework “with a stunning glitter crackle finale.”

Morrisons

Morrisons will not sell fireworks directly through their store, instead partnering with Direct Fireworks to run an in-store third-party stall. Fireworks will be available for purchase beginning October 29.

We already know the prices: a five-pack of huge sparklers costs 50p, a ‘Fantastic’ 20-shot barrage costs £25 and the glity Viper display pack costs £40 and includes a 14-piece selection box, ten rockets, an eight-shot barrage, five-shot tubes, and ten gold sparklers.

Sainsbury’s

Following a warning from a pet charity, Sainsbury’s became the first large retailer to prohibit the selling of fireworks.

The transfer was announced in 2019 and will be carried out until 2021. Dog’s Trust applauds this achievement.

Other supermarkets have not yet followed suit, but Asda has stated that they will. “The summary has come to an end.”