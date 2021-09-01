Asda customers rave about the “wonderful” £2 frozen collection that they “require.”

This week, Asda unveiled its new ‘bake-off’ style range, and customers were blown away.

The grocery, homeware, and clothes company is a fan favorite, and it often updates customers on new products via the social media network Instagram.

Asda’s loyal app followers are quick to respond to the store’s updates containing new products, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Asda’s stocking is dubbed “wonderful.” Chocolates with jingle bells are a must-have for Christmas shoppers.

One of Asda’s recent posts was no exception, with customers rushing to compliment the retailer’s latest offerings.

The store’s new ‘Bake At Home’ range, which includes four different varieties of frozen sweet desserts, was featured in a photo.

“It’s the Great Asda Bake Off!” Asda captioned the photo. Our Bake At Home collection is ideal for baking right away. Fill your house with the aroma of freshly baked goods and give it a shot.”

Instagram

Cinnamon Swirls, Vanilla Crowns, All-Butter Pain Au Chocolats, and Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies are among the new pastry goodies available.

The pastries come in four-packs, while the cookies come in eight-packs, and each product costs £2.

The new selection from Asda was a success with internet customers, with the post earning over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments praising the new arrivals.

“Need them in my life,” one customer remarked, while another concurred, stating, “I NEED them!!”

“Nom nom nom!” exclaimed a third shopper.

“Yes, please!” said a fourth enthusiastically.

“These look amazing!” exclaimed a fifth shopper.

Others who had already tried the new products confirmed that they were as good as they appeared.

“The vanilla crowns are really amazing!” one user exclaimed, while another remarked, “They’re delicious.”

The bake at home collection may be found both online and in-store. Click here to shop online.

Click here to discover your nearest Asda store.